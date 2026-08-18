Austin Wynns News: DFA'd by Rangers
The Rangers designated Wynns for assignment Tuesday.
Danny Jansen (forearm) is back from the injured list, and the Rangers have elected to keep Elias Diaz around as his backup rather than Wynns. Wynns has slashed only .146/.195/.183 in 34 games for three different big-league clubs in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wynns See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target66 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week72 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers131 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Wynns See More