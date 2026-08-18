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Austin Wynns News: DFA'd by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 2:13pm

The Rangers designated Wynns for assignment Tuesday.

Danny Jansen (forearm) is back from the injured list, and the Rangers have elected to keep Elias Diaz around as his backup rather than Wynns. Wynns has slashed only .146/.195/.183 in 34 games for three different big-league clubs in 2026.

Austin Wynns
Texas Rangers
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