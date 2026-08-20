Austin Wynns News: Enters open market
Wynns cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.
Wynns was pushed off the 40-man roster Tuesday when Danny Jansen returned from the injured list, and the former will now pursue his next opportunity through free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. Wynns has managed just a .378 OPS in 89 big-league plate appearances this season, so he almost certainly will need to settle for another minor-league deal.
Austin Wynns
Free Agent
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