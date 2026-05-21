Austin Wynns News: Finds home in Anaheim

Wynns signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Wynns has gone 2-for-11 with a double through his first three games with Salt Lake. After the Athletics released Wynns earlier this month, the Angels elected to bring the 35-year-old aboard to bolster the organization's catching depth. Travis d'Arnaud (foot) is currently on the injured list and is without a clear timeline for a return, so Wynns should get the chance to play regularly at Salt Lake while Sebastian Rivero replaces d'Arnaud as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Logan O'Hoppe at the big-league level.