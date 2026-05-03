Austin Wynns News: Hitless in rare start
Wynns went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
With Shea Langeliers away from the team following the birth of his child, Wynns drew a rare start behind the dish Sunday but was largely unable to capitalize, reaching base only once via a walk in the sixth inning. The 35-year-old has appeared in 13 games this season, going 3-for-35 (.086) with three singles and three walks. With an off day Monday, Langeliers is likely to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia, sending Wynns back to a reserve role.
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