Austin Wynns headshot

Austin Wynns News: Hitless in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Wynns (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Giants in Cactus League action.

Wynns made his spring debut Sunday, making his return to game action for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in July. The catcher appeared in seven games with the Reds in 2024, batting .368 with four doubles, two RBI and three runs scored over seven games.

Austin Wynns
Cincinnati Reds
