Austin Wynns News: Inks minor-league deal with Cubs
Wynns and the Cubs agreed on a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Wynns elected free agency after clearing waivers Thursday following the Rangers' decision to designate him for assignment last week. He will now head to Triple-A Iowa and provide the Cubs with an additional veteran option at catcher down the road this season.
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