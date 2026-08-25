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Austin Wynns News: Inks minor-league deal with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 5:34pm

Wynns and the Cubs agreed on a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Wynns elected free agency after clearing waivers Thursday following the Rangers' decision to designate him for assignment last week. He will now head to Triple-A Iowa and provide the Cubs with an additional veteran option at catcher down the road this season.

Austin Wynns
Chicago Cubs
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