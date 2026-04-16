Austin Wynns News: Making fifth start of 2026
Wynns will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rangers.
With Shea Langeliers handling one of the heavier workloads among all catchers this season, Wynns has seen sparse action through the first three weeks of the campaign. Wynns will be included in the starting nine Thursday for just the fifth time in the Athletics' first 19 contests.
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