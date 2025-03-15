Austin Wynns News: Roster chance improves

Wynns' chance of a roster spot improved this week after injuries to Tyler Stephenson (oblique) and Jose Trevino (hand), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

In the span of three days, the non-rostered Wynns looks like he'll have a spot on the Opening Day roster. Trevino's injury is less severe than Stephenson, who is facing a multiple-week absence, so Wynns may be the primary backup. The Reds could also scan the market for veteran catchers.