Austin Wynns News: Roster chance improves
Wynns' chance of a roster spot improved this week after injuries to Tyler Stephenson (oblique) and Jose Trevino (hand), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
In the span of three days, the non-rostered Wynns looks like he'll have a spot on the Opening Day roster. Trevino's injury is less severe than Stephenson, who is facing a multiple-week absence, so Wynns may be the primary backup. The Reds could also scan the market for veteran catchers.
