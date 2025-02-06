Avisail Garcia Injury: Expected to sit out 2025 season

Garcia is expected to sit out the 2025 season while continuing his recovery from back surgery, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Garcia underwent surgery in October to address a fracture and disc issue in his lower back and doesn't plan to return to game action until the Venezuelan Winter League. The 33-year-old slashed .240/.255/.380 across 51 plate appearances with the Marlins in 2024 before being released in June.