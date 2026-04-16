Bailey Falter Injury: Allows two runs in rehab outing
Falter (elbow) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over one inning with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He struck out one.
Falter made his first rehab appearance as he works his way back from left elbow inflammation. It wasn't a strong outing for the southpaw, as after opening the frame with a strikeout, he allowed loud contact and traffic on the basepaths that resulted in two runs. Prior to landing on the injured list, Falter made two relief appearances for the Royals, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. His next rehab outing is scheduled for Saturday, barring any setbacks.
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