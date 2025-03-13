Bailey Falter Injury: No longer pitching Thursday

Falter did not recover well from his catch session Wednesday and is no longer scheduled to pitch in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the move to scratch Falter was made out of an "abundance of precaution," adding that Falter will instead play catch again Thursday before the team determines the next steps. Falter is expected to have a spot in the Pittsburgh rotation to begin the season, but this unspecified issue could throw a wrench into those plans if it delays the lefty longer than expected, with Opening Day just two weeks away.