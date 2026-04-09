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Bailey Falter Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Falter (elbow) began playing catch Monday, MLB.com reports.

Falter was placed on the injured list Friday due to left elbow inflammation, specifically valgus extension overload that causes pain when extending the elbow. After receiving an injection, the southpaw began playing catch, with a bullpen session likely next in his rehab progression, though there is no clear timeline. Prior to landing on the injured list, Falter had been working out of the bullpen for the Royals and allowed five runs across 3.1 innings to begin the regular season.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
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