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Bailey Falter Injury: Scoreless fifth rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Falter (elbow) allowed no hits or walks with two strikeouts across 1.1 scoreless innings with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Falter logged his fifth rehab appearance with Triple-A Omaha as he works back from left elbow inflammation. The outing was arguably his best of the assignment, as the southpaw didn't allow a baserunner, though it also marked his first appearance since April 15 (his initial rehab outing) in which he logged fewer than two innings. Across 8.2 innings at Triple-A, the 28-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a stellar 12:1 K:BB. Falter struggled in two relief appearances with Kansas City prior to landing on the injured list, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. The veteran is likely to be activated in the near future, with a multi-inning role out of the bullpen his likely role upon reinstatement.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
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