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Bailey Falter Injury: Scoreless rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Falter allowed a hit and no walks with three strikeouts across two scoreless innings with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Falter performed well in his second rehab appearance as he works back from left elbow inflammation, retiring six of seven batters with three strikeouts. The left-hander's fastball averaged 92.6 mph, mirroring his velocity prior to being sidelined. In two relief appearances for the Royals earlier this season, Falter allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. While the next move has yet to be determined, the 28-year-old could be activated and return to the Kansas City bullpen shortly.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
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