Bailey Falter Injury: Scoreless rehab outing
Falter allowed a hit and no walks with three strikeouts across two scoreless innings with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Falter performed well in his second rehab appearance as he works back from left elbow inflammation, retiring six of seven batters with three strikeouts. The left-hander's fastball averaged 92.6 mph, mirroring his velocity prior to being sidelined. In two relief appearances for the Royals earlier this season, Falter allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.1 innings with four strikeouts. While the next move has yet to be determined, the 28-year-old could be activated and return to the Kansas City bullpen shortly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Falter See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Pitchers On the Rise248 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, August 11252 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups253 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week254 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Add Following the Trade Deadline257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Falter See More