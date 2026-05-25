Bailey Falter News: Drawing start Tuesday

Falter will serve as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Falter will be making his second straight turn through the rotation, though he's likely to be in line for a limited workload once again after tossing two innings and 39 pitches in a start last Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to the Red Sox. Luinder Avila covered three innings behind Falter in that game and could be called upon in bulk relief versus the Yankees.