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Bailey Falter News: Falters badly against Yankees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Falter (0-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings.

Falter was called upon to work as Kansas City's opener for a second straight outing. He gave the Royals 2.1 frames but was hit hard, serving up three homers and five runs before he departed. Two more runs were charged to Falter's ledger following his exit, pushing his ERA to an ugly 13.97 through 9.2 frames on the campaign. It remains to be seen how Falter will be utilized moving forward, but he's struggled to such an extent that Kansas City may need to reconsider his role.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
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