Bailey Falter News: Fantastic finish to May

Falter (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Padres.

Falter went 3-0 with just four runs allowed (three earned) over 35.2 innings across his six starts this month. The one downside was his 19:13 K:BB, though Falter has never been one to rack up strikeouts. On the year, he's at a 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 66 innings over 12 starts. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home against his former team, the Phillies, during next weekend's series.