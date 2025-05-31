Bailey Falter News: Fantastic finish to May
Falter (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Padres.
Falter went 3-0 with just four runs allowed (three earned) over 35.2 innings across his six starts this month. The one downside was his 19:13 K:BB, though Falter has never been one to rack up strikeouts. On the year, he's at a 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB through 66 innings over 12 starts. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home against his former team, the Phillies, during next weekend's series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now