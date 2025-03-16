Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Falter headshot

Bailey Falter News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Falter (general soreness) is scheduled to start Monday's split-squad game against the Tigers, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Falter was scratched from his spring start Thursday as a precautionary measure due to general soreness, but he'll be ready to take the mound a few days later. The left-hander will begin the season at the back end of Pittsburgh's rotation after finishing 2024 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 97:45 K:BB over 142.1 innings.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
