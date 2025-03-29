Bailey Falter News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Falter did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Falter started strong with four scoreless innings but exited in a 2-2 tie after giving up runs in the fifth and sixth frames. The 27-year-old was efficient, throwing 56 strikes on 87 pitches and generating nine whiffs. He's slated for a tough matchup with the Yankees next weekend.