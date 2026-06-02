Bailey Falter News: Outrighted to Triple-A

The Royals outrighted Falter to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Falter is making $3.6 million this season, so he was a given to pass through waivers after the Royals jettisoned him from their 40-man roster. Declining an outright assignment would've meant forfeiting what remains of his contract, so Falter will report to Omaha and could be used in their rotation.