Bailey Falter headshot

Bailey Falter News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Royals outrighted Falter to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Falter is making $3.6 million this season, so he was a given to pass through waivers after the Royals jettisoned him from their 40-man roster. Declining an outright assignment would've meant forfeiting what remains of his contract, so Falter will report to Omaha and could be used in their rotation.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
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