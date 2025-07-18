Bailey Falter News: Plagued by homers again

Falter (6-5) took the loss Friday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings while striking out two.

Falter ran into trouble early, surrendering three runs in the opening frame, including a solo homer to Edgar Quero. He later served up another solo shot in the fourth to Luis Robert Jr., continuing a concerning trend with the long ball. The left-hander has now allowed multiple home runs in four of his last six outings, nine total, pushing his ERA to 5.81 over that stretch. He'll look to get back on track when he takes the mound against the Tigers next week.