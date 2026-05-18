Bailey Falter News: Set to open Tuesday
Falter will work as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Falter is in line for his second appearance since being activated from the 15-day injured list. He worked two innings Saturday against the Cardinals, so a multi-inning outing isn't out of the question Tuesday.
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