Bailey Falter News: Set to open Tuesday's contest

Falter will work as the Royals' opening pitcher Tuesday in a bullpen game against the Red Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Falter is in line for his second appearance since being activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday. The southpaw handled two innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals, and even though he'll be pitching on just two days' rest Tuesday, a multi-inning appearance isn't out of the question.