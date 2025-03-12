Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter News: Should have rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Falter is projected to begin the season in the Pirates' rotation, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Falter's role was precarious after Andrew Heaney was signed, though Bubba Chandler was since reassigned to Triple-A and Johan Oviedo (lat) placed on the 60-day injured list. That should keep Falter in the rotation to begin the campaign. In two spring starts, he has allowed two earned runs across 4.2 innings with a 7:3 K:BB.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
