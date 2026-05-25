Bailey Falter News: Starting Tuesday vs. NYK
Falter will start for the Royals in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Falter served as the Royals' opener against the Red Sox on May 19, when he tossed two innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters. He was followed by Luinder Avila in that game, and the Royals could deploy that same combination for Tuesday's contest.
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