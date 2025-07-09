Menu
Bailey Falter News: Struggles with power

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Falter didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Falter yielded multiple home runs for a second consecutive start, surrendering a solo homer to Salvador Perez and a two-run shot to Jac Caglianone. Falter hasn't completed six innings in seven consecutive starts, logging a 5.17 ERA and an 18:12 K:BB over 31.1 innings during that stretch. He'll take a 3.79 ERA into the All-Star break.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
