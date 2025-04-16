Bailey Falter News: Tosses seven shutout innings

Falter (1-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two across seven scoreless innings.

Falter needed just 83 pitches (of which 57 were strikes) to get through seven scoreless frames, allowing only three baserunners in the process. It was his second quality start in four tries and a nice bounce-back effort for the 26-year-old southpaw, who yielded 12 runs (10 earned) in his two outings prior to Wednesday's contest. Falter will look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Angels.