Bailey Falter News: Tosses six scoreless frames in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Falter (2-3) earned the win against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three over six scoreless innings.

After yielding three base runners in the first two innings, Falter proceeded to face the minimum number of batters in three of the next four frames en route to his second shutout of the year. He hasn't generated a ton of whiffs or strikeouts this season, but the 28-year-old southpaw has allowed three earned runs or less in six of eight starts and has a 4.36 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 43.1 innings. Falter's next start is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Mets.

