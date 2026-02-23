Bailey Falter headshot

Bailey Falter News: Tosses two scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Falter allowed a hit and no walks across two scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers. He did not record a strikeout.

Falter got the start Sunday and delivered a clean outing, allowing just one baserunner on a 77.8 mph single by Jake Bauers in the second inning. The southpaw didn't record a strikeout, though that's not especially surprising given his low-90s fastball and 5.8 K/9 across 125.1 innings last season. After finishing 2025 on the injured list with a left biceps contusion, it's encouraging to see the 28-year-old healthy and without restrictions this spring. With a deep group that includes Noah Cameron, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert competing for rotation spots, Falter is a strong candidate to open the year in a long-relief role for the Royals.

Bailey Falter
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
