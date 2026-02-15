Bailey Horn Injury: In midst of throwing program

The Tigers announced Sunday that Horn (elbow) is scheduled to play catch five times during the upcoming week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Horn is throwing again after undergoing a left elbow arthroscopy during the offseason, but he'll need to toss multiple bullpen sessions and face hitters in live batting practice before getting the green light to pitch in Grapefruit League games. The left-hander still has a minor-league option remaining, so even if he's healthy by the time camp concludes, he could be sent to Triple-A Toledo if the Tigers don't have a spot available for him in the big-league bullpen.