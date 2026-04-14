Bailey Horn Injury: Suffers setback
The Tigers paused Horn's (elbow) rehab assignment Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Horn has been working his way back from an arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his left elbow in the offseason and has made two rehab appearances with Detroit's Single-A affiliate, but he appears to have suffered a setback. An updated timeline for his return may emerge after he undergoes further evaluation.
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