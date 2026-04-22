Bailey Horn headshot

Bailey Horn Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Tigers transferred Horn (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Horn is coming back from offseason arthroscopic left elbow surgery and had to be pulled off his rehab assignment last week because of a setback. It's not clear where Horn's rehab currently stands, but the reliever now won't be eligible for activation until late May.

Bailey Horn
Detroit Tigers
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