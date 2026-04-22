Bailey Horn Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Horn (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Horn is coming back from offseason arthroscopic left elbow surgery and had to be pulled off his rehab assignment last week because of a setback. It's not clear where Horn's rehab currently stands, but the reliever now won't be eligible for activation until late May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now