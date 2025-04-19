Bailey Horn News: Recalled from Toledo

The Tigers recalled Horn from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

With John Brebbia (triceps) headed for the injured list, the Tigers will call upon Horn to help replenish the team's bullpen depth. The 27-year-old southpaw logged a 6.50 ERA in 18 innings with the Red Sox last season, and he's off to a similar start through 8.1 frames this year in Triple-A (6.48 ERA, 2.47 WHIP). He'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations while in Detroit.