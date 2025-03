The Cardinals optioned Horn to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The left-hander was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in January but won't end up making the Opening Day roster. Horn made his MLB debut with the Red Sox last season and had a 6.50 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB over 18 innings.