Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Joe Bartel for a live fantasy football Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nfl-fantasy!
Bailey Horn headshot

Bailey Horn News: Traded to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Cardinals traded Horn to the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for cash, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Horn was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Thursday, and he didn't have to wait long to join another team's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old lefty turned in a 6.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 18 innings with the Red Sox last season, and his struggles have continued into the spring with four runs allowed on three hits and five walks in just 2.1 frames. He'll immediately head to Triple-A upon joining his new organization.

Bailey Horn
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now