Bailey Horn News: Traded to Detroit

The Cardinals traded Horn to the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for cash, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Horn was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Thursday, and he didn't have to wait long to join another team's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old lefty turned in a 6.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 18 innings with the Red Sox last season, and his struggles have continued into the spring with four runs allowed on three hits and five walks in just 2.1 frames. He'll immediately head to Triple-A upon joining his new organization.