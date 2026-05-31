Bailey Ober Injury: Shelved with elbow inflammation

The Twins placed Ober on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation.

Ober had been on a roll over a stretch of seven starts prior to Saturday, going 4-2 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB in 42.1 innings during that span. That impressive run came to a screeching halt, however, as Ober was lit up for eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits -- including three home runs -- and one walk in 4.2 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The elbow issue may have played a factor in Ober's poor command, and the right-hander will now be on the shelf through at least mid-June while he recovers from the injury. Minnesota called up right-hander Mike Paredes from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and if he isn't needed in relief over the next few days, he could be a candidate to replace Ober in the rotation the next time the Twins need a fifth starter.