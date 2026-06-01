Bailey Ober Injury: Shut down 10-14 days

Ober (elbow) has a mild flexor strain and will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Ober will not throw for around two weeks after exiting Saturday's start against Pittsburgh with what is now determined as a mild flexor strain. Minnesota is slightly optimistic about the injury due to his UCL still being intact, though he'll still be sidelined for the foreseeable future given the shutdown. Through 12 starts this season, Ober has recorded a 6-3 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB.