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Bailey Ober Injury: Sidelined for two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Ober has a mild flexor strain and will be shut down for 10-14 days, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic

Ober will not pitch for around two weeks after exiting Saturday's start against Pittsburgh with what is now determined as a mild flexor strain. Minnesota is slightly optimistic about the injury due to his UCL still being intact. Through 12 starts this season, Ober has recorded a 6-3 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
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