Bailey Ober News: Ambushed in loss

Ober (6-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Ober allowed 12 hard-hit balls and was mostly undone by a six-run second inning that included two of the three homers he surrendered. The 30-year-old's complete-game shutout now looks like the outlier in an otherwise rough May, as he yielded 19 earned runs across his other four outings during the month. He now owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB over 66.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup against the Royals next week.