Bailey Ober News: Battles through four frames

Ober didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings of work.

It was the second straight start to begin 2026 that Ober has failed to work into the fifth inning. On Friday, the 30-year-old was tagged twice in the opening inning and once again in the fourth. It took him 82 pitches to work through his four innings as concerns about his velocity and inability to put hitters away continue. He has just five strikeouts in his eight innings of work on the year. The right-hander's next chance to add to that total is scheduled to be Wednesday against the Tigers.