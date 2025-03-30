Bailey Ober News: Crushed by Cardinals

Ober (0-1) coughed up eight runs on eight hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against St. Louis.

Ober danced out of a two-on, one-out situation in the first inning, but things quickly unraveled from there. He served up a three-run shot to Victor Scott in the second and gave up five runs in the third, including another three-run jack by Pedro Pages. Ober looked impressive during spring training, posting a 1.77 ERA across 20.1 frames. The 6-foot-9 righty has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in each of his last three seasons. Ober's next outing is currently projected to be at home against the Astros.