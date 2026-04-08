Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober News: Earns first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ober (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Ober came up an out short of a quality start, but this was still his best outing of the season. The 30-year-old had gone just four innings in each of his first two games. Ober threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes Wednesday and limited the damage to the sixth inning. He has a 5.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings so far. Ober's lack of strikeouts is a concern, especially after he posted a career-worst 7.4 K/9 during the 2025 regular season. He's averaging just 89.1 mph on his four-seam fastball this year, down from 90.3 mph last year, so his strikeout numbers are unlikely to rebound if the velocity remains down. Ober is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago