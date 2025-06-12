Bailey Ober News: Gives up four homers in loss
Ober (4-3) took the loss Thursday against the Rangers, allowing seven runs on six hits and six walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
It was a rough day for Ober, who gave up season-highs in both walks and home runs (four) in a lopsided defeat. The long ball has hurt Ober of late -- he's now given up seven homers across 15.2 innings in his last three starts. His ERA is up to 4.40 with a 1.38 WHIP and 57:21 K:BB across 14 starts (73.2 innings) this season. Ober will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in Cincinnati.
