Bailey Ober News: Goes distance in dominant win
Ober (4-2) earned the win over Miami on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out seven batters without issuing a walk over nine scoreless innings.
Ober was in complete control throughout Tuesday's outing, limiting the Marlins to just two baserunners on a pair of singles. He retired the final 16 batters he faced and needed only 89 pitches to complete his first career shutout. It was also just the third complete game of Ober's six-year MLB tenure. After struggling to a career-worst 5.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 27 starts last season, the right-hander has pitched much better so far in 2026. He has a 3.46 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 52 innings spanning nine starts.
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