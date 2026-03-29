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Bailey Ober News: Goes four innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ober did not factor into the decision Sunday against Baltimore, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out one.

Ober kept the Orioles off the board for three innings before Tyler O'Neill cut Minnesota's lead to 4-3 with a three-run homer in the fourth. The 30-year-old Ober's fastball velocity remains a concern - it averaged just 89.8 MPH Sunday after sitting at 90.3 last season. Ober struggled overall in 2025, posting a 5.10 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 120 strikeouts across 27 starts (146.1 innings).

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
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