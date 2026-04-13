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Bailey Ober News: Goes six innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ober (2-0) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Ober wasn't at his best but picked up his second win of the campaign, backed by a strong showing from the Twins' offense. While four earned runs isn't ideal, the right-hander's seven strikeouts matched his combined total from his first three outings of the season, a positive development. Through four starts in 2026, Ober owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 14:5 K:BB across 19.2 innings.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
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