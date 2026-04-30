Bailey Ober News: Improves to 3-1

Ober (3-1) earned the win over Toronto on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Ober yielded just one extra-base hit -- a fourth-inning solo homer by Dalton Varsho. While he was far from overpowering with nine whiffs and just two punchouts, Ober got the job done en route to his third straight quality start. The right-hander recorded a 5.49 ERA through his first four outings this season, but during the aforementioned three-game stretch, he's yielded just three earned runs over 18.1 frames to bring that ERA down to 3.55. Ober has been all over the place in terms of punchouts this season -- he's registered as many as 10 and as few as one in an outing -- and his overall 6.9 K/9 isn't going to raise any eyebrows, but his overall numbers have indicated a bounce-back campaign after he posted a career-worst 5.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 146.1 frames last year.