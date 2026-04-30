Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober News: Improves to 3-1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ober (3-1) earned the win over Toronto on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Ober yielded just one extra-base hit -- a fourth-inning solo homer by Dalton Varsho. While he was far from overpowering with nine whiffs and just two punchouts, Ober got the job done en route to his third straight quality start. The right-hander recorded a 5.49 ERA through his first four outings this season, but during the aforementioned three-game stretch, he's yielded just three earned runs over 18.1 frames to bring that ERA down to 3.55. Ober has been all over the place in terms of punchouts this season -- he's registered as many as 10 and as few as one in an outing -- and his overall 6.9 K/9 isn't going to raise any eyebrows, but his overall numbers have indicated a bounce-back campaign after he posted a career-worst 5.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 146.1 frames last year.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago