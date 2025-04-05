Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober News: Inefficient in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ober came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

It was a much better performance than in his season debut, when he got tagged for eight runs in 2.2 innings Sunday by the Cardinals, but Ober still ran his pitch count up to 84 (54 strikes) before exiting and failed to quality for a win despite plenty of run support. The outing shaved his ERA down to a still-ugly 12.15, and Ober will try to chip away at it further in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Kansas City.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
