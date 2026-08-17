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Bailey Ober News: Lasts 4.1 innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ober did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Ober threw 62 of 94 pitches for strikes as he was unable to complete five full frames and qualify for the win. Through three starts in August, the soft-tossing right-hander has posted a 5.51 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings. In total, the 31-year-old owns a 7-4 record with a 4.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 71:26 K:BB in 103.1 innings (19 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against San Diego.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
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