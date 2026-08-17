Bailey Ober News: Lasts 4.1 innings in no-decision
Ober did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.
Ober threw 62 of 94 pitches for strikes as he was unable to complete five full frames and qualify for the win. Through three starts in August, the soft-tossing right-hander has posted a 5.51 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings. In total, the 31-year-old owns a 7-4 record with a 4.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 71:26 K:BB in 103.1 innings (19 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against San Diego.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Monday (Aug. 17)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 612 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More