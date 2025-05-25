Bailey Ober News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Ober did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Ober took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but was lifted at 89 pitches after surrendering a game-tying double with two outs. In 10 starts since a rough eight-run season debut, the 29-year-old has delivered six quality starts while yielding just one earned run eight times. On the season, he owns a 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB across 58 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Mariners next weekend.